Western Union and MPC collaborate to expand money transfer in Malawi

Under the agreement, users are set to be able to receive local and international payments from any of MPC’s currently operational 21 Western Union agent locations in Malawi. By the end of 2014, MPC intends on adding another 49 locations to their transacting list, and to have a total of 120 locations transacting by early 2015. Through this collaboration, MPC is set to provide remittance services via the postal network in remote locations across the country.

Western Union enables users to send and receive money through traditional, online and mobile channels of a combined network of approximately 500,000 Agent locations in around 200 countries and territories around the world.

In recent news, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) operator, and Western Union have entered an agreement to provide top-up services for Thuraya prepaid SIMs for voice and data services using the Western Union Quick Pay service.