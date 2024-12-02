Western Union accepts Apple Pay for sending money transfers

According to the source, Apple Pay support means that customers will be able to use their iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus to fund a Western Union Money Transfer transaction or bill payment. Sending money requires a registered debit card in Passbook with a participating Apple Pay bank.

Contactless payment terminals at Western Union locations will allow customers to hold their iPhone near the reader with their fingerprint on Touch ID. As with traditional Apple Pay purchases, the debit card number is not transmitted in payment or shared with Western Union.

Western Union has unveiled that international money transfer senders, particularly recent immigrants, are mobile-savvy customers, noting that 6 out of 10 migrants own a smartphone. In addition, over two-thirds of migrant international money transfer senders, and more than 80% of non-migrant senders, own a smartphone.