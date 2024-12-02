Westbury Bank extends partnership with Fiserv

Westbury Bank is also set to continue to use an array of integrated products and services from Fiserv, including solutions for payments, mobile banking, processing services, risk and compliance, business intelligence, and customer and channel management.

In addition to Cleartouch, the Fiserv suite for Westbury Bank includes Accel debit payments network, AccountCreate for online account opening, AML Manager for risk management, CheckFree RXP for bill payment, iVue for business intelligence, Mobiliti for mobile banking, Nautilus for electronic content management, Popmoney for social or person-to-person payments, several solutions in the Prologue suite financial accounting, Retail Online for online banking, Vantage Risk and Budgeting Manager, WireXchange for wire transfers, and solutions for debit processing, card services and item processing.

