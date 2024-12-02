WePay unveils white-label mPOS for platforms

The company has launched the new solution with FreshBooks and Infusionsoft business platforms, though any platform can offer its own branded mobile card reader as an integrated part of its overall product, without having to build, maintain and certify hardware.

Service providers and sellers running their business on these platforms can manage their sales, including in-person transactions, within their preferred platform. Additionally, offline transaction data automatically syncs with a user’s platform account.

The solution consists of three components that work with the platforms software and mobile apps:

Customizable card readers that plug into iOS and Android devices to accept traditional magnetic stripe cards and EMV chip cards

iOS and Android software development kits (SDKs)

Fulfillment services that manage reader inventory and ship custom readers directly to users with a single API call

Platforms can get started by adding just a few lines of new WePay code to their software and mobile apps. WePays mobile payment solution provides the same fraud protection and compliance coverage that comes standard with the companys online processing service.

WePay is a payments-as-a-service provider for online platforms including GoFundMe, FreshBooks, and Constant Contact.