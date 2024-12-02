WePay selects Google Wallet API for online purchases

This integration with WePay will now expand its reach and allow Google to support small business owners via WePay’s hosted payment offering, this enabling them to accept payments online and on mobile devices.

InvoiceASAP is the first to adopt the new service, enabling its more than 200,000 small business customers to accept Google Wallet. InvoiceASAP is a mobile invoicing platform that helps small businesses create and send professional invoices. In 2014, InvoiceASAP partnered with WePay to enable businesses to accept payments and their customers to make payments online.

WePay is a payment processor that powers invoicing applications, marketplaces, and donation platforms like GoFundMe. In October 2014, WePay launched the WePay Clear is a white-label, API-based service that works both on desktop web and mobile applications.