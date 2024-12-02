WePay now supports Apple Pay and Android Pay on the web

The news comes as both Google and Apple are hoping to drive much more adoption and usage of their respective wallets across all platforms.

The startup works as a conduit to working with thousands of businesses online and millions of end users by acting as the processing back-end for companies like Constant Contact, FreshBooks, GoFundMe, Meetup and Zoho, in total processing billions of dollars in payments annually, as well as providing compliance and risk-reduction services.

In other words, integrations like this one with WePay are essential for both Apple Pay and Android Pay to help them gain more critical mass for their wallets.

As with all of WePay’s services and integrations, its users have to turn on one feature or another via its API to enable it to appear: Apple Pay and Android Pay will not appear automatically or by default.