WePay launches API-based service WePay Clear

WePay Clear is a white-label, API-based service that works both on desktop web and mobile applications, and is already live in the US.

Clear is the white-label evolution of another API-based product the company first launched in 2011 called WePay Connect. Connect has some 1,200 platforms-as-customers with some USD 1 billion in transactions processed to date.

WePay is an online payment service provider in the US. WePays payment API focuses on platform businesses such as crowdfunding websites, marketplaces and small business software. Through this API, WePay allows these platforms to access its payments capabilities and process credit cards for the platforms users.