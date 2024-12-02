WePay becomes a Chase company

WePay will continue to provide integrated payments to global software platforms like Freshbooks and Constant Contact. As part of the Chase family, it will offer instant merchant onboarding and give software developers and partners access to Chase’s network of four million small business clients.

The fintech company will continue as a standalone entity, while also leveraging Chases functionalities and acting as a payments incubator for the company.

In addition to this announcement, the company also stated that Volusion will deploy a new payments service called Volusion Payments powered by Chase with WePay.