Wells Fargo tests mobile banking voice recognition

Wells Fargo began the technology in its mobile banking app with employees using their real bank accounts in summer 2013.

The voice recognition apps would enable customers to find out how much they had spent at grocery stores in the previous month, for example.

In recent news, Wells Fargo and Isis, the US mobile commerce joint venture created by AT&T, T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless, have unveiled the first phase of an agreement that allows Wells Fargo Visa consumer credit card holders to load their cards into the Isis Mobile Wallet. This launch enables cardholders to pay, redeem coupons and present loyalty credentials, all with the tap of their phone.