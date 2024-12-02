Welcome Real-time taps the cloud-based market

In WalletCloud provides earn-and-burn capability leveraging on transactional and behavioral data. It supports traditional points-based and cash-back programs, as well as merchant-funded rewards, through batch files or online processing. All cards and payment means are supported (credit, debit, prepaid, co-branded, private label, online & mobile payment).

At StoreCloud provides a white label solution operated by merchant acquirers which offers marketing capabilities to merchants with their point-of-sale payment system (standalone terminals, mPOS). The solution triggers targeted offers to shoppers from transactional and behavioral data analysis performed at the moment of payment, providing to small and medium merchants marketing and loyalty tools that are traditionally used by large retailers.

Both cloud-based solutions In WalletCloud and At StoreCloud are hosted and operated by Welcome within a cloud-based infrastructure.

