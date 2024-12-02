Welcome Real-time partners Online Engineering to tackle the Russian market

Welcome Real-time is a global provider of marketing and loyalty solutions for banks, retailers and other organizations of the payment ecosystem, implemented across 5 continents and in over 20 countries worldwide.

Online Engineering is a member of CityNet Group of companies. Online Engineering has been operating multifunctional programs (credit cards, bonus, discount, prepaid and gift cards) on the Russian market for many years. Solutions of Online Engineering are used by companies and organizations such as Auchan, Lukoil, Gazprom (Transgaz), Beeline, Leroy Merlin, Avtomir.