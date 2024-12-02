Welcome Real Time and SmartPesa launch mPOS solution

XLS mPOS for SmartPesa is a payment-integrated loyalty solution designed for financial institutions in emerging markets challenged by a lacking infrastructure and limited payment options. It allows retail banks who are both card issuers and transactions acquirers to launch or extend loyalty programs on the SmartPesa’s mPOS.

By introducing a real time earning and redemption of loyalty rewards, retail banks boost the usage of their cards on their acquired terminals, while driving card usage and cardholder satisfaction and increasing repeat visit and average ticket size at their acquired merchants, according to prnewswire.co.uk.

Welcome Real Time is part of the Collinson Group and helps organisations run real-time loyalty and marketing programmes.

SmartPesa is a specialist payments technology provider and can be deployed on-premises with legal/regulatory compliances and industry security systems and fully integrates with any financial switch.