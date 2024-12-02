Weight Watchers selects Kony for mPOS services

Kony provides an end-to-end, integrated, cloud-based mobile solution to support an application software development lifecycle (SDLC) that enables enterprises to define, design, build, test, deploy and manage multi-channel application experiences. The company’s customers include global banks, healthcare payers and providers, automotive, manufacturing, travel, hospitality and retail organizations, as well as a global network of approximately 150 partners.

Kony was founded in 2007 and more than 90% of the company is comprised of engineering and support services. With KonyOne Platform an application is defined once and deployed across devices, operating systems and other channels, including native, HTML5 and mobile web, hybrid, social media, SMS/MMS, kiosks, desktop and tablet applications.

In December 2013, Mitek, a US-based mobile imaging services provider, inked a collaborative agreement with Kony to deliver Miteks Mobile Photo Bill Pay solution.