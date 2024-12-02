Wehkamp releases same day delivery in the Netherlands by end of 2015

Thanks to the new distribution center, to open in September, 2015, the online retailer will be able to offer this option to online shoppers in the Netherlands, ecommercenews.eu reports. The distribution hub is 53,000 square meters big and can store more than 4 million products, which will be ready for delivery just half an hour after the order has come in.

For the same day delivery service Wehkamp, acquired by Apax in July, 2015, partners with DHL Parcel that already delivers Wehkamp’s parcels. In order to be able to do that, Wehkamp first had to build this new distribution center, located in Zwolle, ans which cost EUR 100 million.

In June, 2015, Bol.com, the biggest online retailer in the Netherlands, introduced its own same delivery service, and customers who place an order before noon, can then pick up their package at an Albert Heijn store before 5 o’clock in the afternoon.