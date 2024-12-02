WeChat partners with McDonalds South Africa to pilot mobile payments

WeChat Africa said it has extended its wallet features by introducing a new mobile payment option Quick Pay. This feature allows customers to generate a QR code in their WeChat Wallet that is then scanned by WeChat scanner at the point of sale counter.

WeChat launched its mobile wallet late in 2015. Like a physical wallet, customer can store their bank cards and make instant cash payments within WeChat.

Customers can electronically send cash to friends and family. Chip & pin enabled debit and credit cards can also be used to top up a wallet balance, pay for services on WeChat such as airtime, data and electricity while also utilising the SnapScan feature to purchase goods at any of the 30,000 merchants in South Africa.

When registering for WeChat Wallet, customers automatically become Instant Money users, which allows those without bank accounts to enjoy the benefits of the platform. Standard Bank’s Instant Money vouchers make up the cash balance, which can be topped up via traditional Instant Money channels.

McDonalds and WeChat noted that Quick Pay will be available at McDonalds Sunnyside, McDonalds Skinner, McDonalds Waterfront, McDonalds Carnival City and McDonalds Parktown from 1 December, while the remaining restaurants have already gone live with Quick Pay.