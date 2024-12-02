WeChat: India is not mature for m-payments

According to the source, WeChat, which has a range of m-commerce services, including online payments, virtual credit cards, etc. announced that the time is not right to bring these services to India due to the fact that the market is not mature enough.

WeChat has partnered with brands such as Hungama Music, Cafe Coffee Day and Bookmyshow.com by allowing them to build ‘Official Accounts’ on its platform, which can then use the WeChat network to offer location-based services, etc., to subscribers.

Previously, WeChat had partnered with Getit Infomedia’s local search engine AskMe to provide location-specific local searches, deals and classifieds through an official account ‘AskMeSearch’ on WeChat.