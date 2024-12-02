WeChat boosts in-store presence with Givex integration

Through this integration, businesses will be able to offer this new payment option to their customers and also deliver promotions and offers which can be automatically applied to purchases made using WeChat.

To use the service, users need to open the app and generate a QR code which the POS operator then scans.

What`s more, with Vexilor, businesses have different options to accept WeChat payments, claims the company. The app can be used in restaurants where customers can scan WeChat QR codes using their portable tableside tablets. Retailers can use QR code scanners with their Vexilor workstations.

In addition, WeChat supports P2P money transfers and payments and has become a popular form of payment in China.

WeChat announced in February 2016 that it is to add fingerprint authentication to its transactions in the “coming months”. Tencent also launched the service in South Africa in November 2015, letting customers make P2P transfers, pay for services such as airtime, data and electricity and make in-store payments by scanning QR codes at merchants supporting the SnapScan mobile payments platform.