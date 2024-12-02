WebMoney reaches 25 million accounts

According to the company, the number of accounts for WebMoney has grown from 20 million in 2013 and 10 million in 2010.

The WebMoney system supports several types of purses that keep record of valuables property rights. To interact with members of the payment system, each user provides the necessary personal identification data, which is checked and verified via WebMoney Verification Center.

WebMoney Transfer is a global settlement system and environment for online business activities. It is based on providing all its users with interfaces that allow to operate and control individual property rights for valuables and assets.