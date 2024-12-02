WebMoney partners Smart2Pay

WebMoney Transfer, a global settlement system and an environment for online business activities with more than 30 million users worldwide, has integrated a package of the Smart2PayTM Payment services which will make available to system users a wide range of local alternative payment methods worldwide.

This partnership will allow WebMoney system users to upload funds to their e-wallets using their preferred local payment methods provided by Smart2PayTM. Smart2PayTM is already offering WebMoney as a payment option to its merchants, whose customers can use their WebMoney wallets to pay for goods and services.