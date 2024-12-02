Webmoney launches smartphone barcode service with Danal

Under the terms of the agreement, Webmoney users are set to be able to generate a unique barcode with their smartphone to make purchases. The service is set to be launched in Tokyo on March 21st, 2014 at the Korean Drama & Film Festival as the official payment method.

Webmoney is an e-wallet in Japan, allowing users to load money onto their account through traditional deposit channels. Extending from online shopping into retail point-of-sale (POS), Webmoney has selected Danals technology to enable consumers to use their Webmoney account to purchase physical goods.

In recent news, Danal has unveiled that its payment platform, BilltoMobile, is powering direct carrier billing (DCB) for The mGive Foundation (mGive), a non-profit organization.