WebMoney launches its services in UK

The recently acquired FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) license has allowed the system to expand its presence and offer its services to the residents of the UK as well as other European countries. The FCA license granted to WebMoney Europe with head offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom has secured the company`s status as an e-money issuer in all countries within the European Economic Area.

The electronic purses may be managed via all versions of the WebMoney Keeper, including the mobile and social network apps. Furthermore, the availability of Euro purse deposit methods is growing constantly. Currently, the system is used by nearly 30 million users worldwide, with around 10 thousand users registering with the system daily. WebMoney is accepted as a payment method by more than 100 thousand online stores globally.