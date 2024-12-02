Web.com partners Mastercard for Simplify Commerce payment system

As per the agreement, Web.com storefronts will feature MasterCard’s Simplify Commerce as the preferred payment provider. Businesses using any of Web.com’s ecommerce and mobile commerce products can select Simplify Commerce for payments from their control panel to integrate payments acceptance.

Simplify Commerce, released by MasterCard in 2013, is an online payment system that enables businesses to accept payments in person or online. A business can accept all major card brands, using Simplify Commerce’s PCI-certified platform and a process to protect sensitive information for merchants and their customers.

Web.com Group provides a range of internet services to small businesses in order to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com serves more than 3 million small business customers ranging from restaurants and retail shops to service providers such as consultants and plumbers.