Wearables and VR devices encourage mobile payments within UK

British consumers are spending an average of GBP 36.76 (USD 44.95) of their monthly disposable income through mobile payments, equating to GBP 1.46 bn (USD 1.78 bn) spent using mobile devices in the UK every month. Currently, men are more than twice as likely as women to shop using mobile payments in store (12% against 5%).

Other findings reveal that 4% of British shoppers are using wearable payments, with 24% set to adopt the technology by 2026. Moreover, 45% of millennials say they will embrace wearable technology within the next 10 years and another 45% of consumers would consider using fingerprint payments in store if the technology became available.

These findings show consumers are really warming to the increasingly innovative new shopping technologies being introduced to the British high street and this trend is only set to continue as the technology becomes more widely adopted, according to VoucherCodes analysts.