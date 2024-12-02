Wayne, Isis deliver mobile payments for Maverik convenience stores

Under the terms of the agreement, Isis and Wayne are set to enable dispensers to accept cellphone payment at 55 stores in the Maverik convenience store chain.

With Isis support integrated into the Wayne TAP NFC/Contactless reader and used with the Wayne iX Pay secure payment solution, Maverik customers can tap their Isis-enabled smartphones to make a payment.

The iX Pay solution offers EMV (Europay MasterCard Visa) data security options and 3.0 compliance to payment card industry (PCI) standards. Isis SmartTap functionalities are available using the TAP NFC/Contactless reader on the Wayne Helix, Ovation and Vista fuel dispensers.

In recent news, US financial services provider Wells Fargo and Isis have unveiled the first phase of an agreement that allows Wells Fargo Visa consumer credit card holders to load their cards into the Isis Mobile Wallet.