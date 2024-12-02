Wawa rolls out mobile payments solutions

The Wawa mobile app which features the Wawa Rewards program on its platform, is now available via the App Store for Apple devices and via Google Play for Android devices.

As of January 2015, all of Wawas more than 680 convenience stores are accepting mobile payments through the new Wawa mobile app, enabling customers to make in-store purchases, using a Wawa gift card from their smartphones.

In addition to enabling these mobile payments, Wawas new app allows users to manage their Wawa card, redeem Wawa rewards (customers can use rewards in store by redeeming their coupon from their phone), and others.