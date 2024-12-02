WaveCrest launches EMV-enabled US prepaid debit cards

The payment service provider will offer chip and signature enabled prepaid debit cards. This includes MyChoice Preferred, which allows businesses to streamline commission, business, incentives, travel payments and control expenditures, as well as the MyFare card, which gives taxi and limousine fleet owners a way to pay the drivers.

EMV is the global standard for chip-based debit, credit and prepaid card transactions, and is a joint initiative between Europay, Mastercard and Visa to ensure security and global acceptance so their cards can continue to be used everywhere.