Wave Crest Group selects Advanced Cash for prepaid MasterCard program

Currently, customers use the Advanced Cash payment services platform to perform a multitude of financial transaction types. Freelancers, business owners, and affiliate program managers can pay partners, and receive payments, all through a single account.

By adding Wave Crests MasterCard program, Advanced Cash customers can elect a virtual prepaid card account to gain access to funds on the Advanced Cash platform. Customers also have the opportunity to upgrade to a plastic card for in-person MasterCard purchases and cash access at ATMs.

The Advanced Cash MasterCard program is expected to launch in May 2014.

Wave Crest provides digital payment solutions to corporations and governments worldwide. Programs include business-to-business payouts, employee, student and taxpayer disbursements, mobile wallets, prepaid cards, lottery payments, pre-defined and custom offerings. Wave Crest Holdings Limited in Europe is a regulated e-money issuer and a principal member of MasterCard and Visa EU.