Watchdata launches wearable payment device Sharkey

Sharkey is a smart wearable device, with watch and wristband two form factors, supporting NFC payment feature. After being connected with Android or iOS phone’s mobile terminal via Bluetooth, Sharkey can be used for contactless payment, including public transport (both bus and subway), supermarket shopping, and micropayments, such as China UnionPay. Users can top up online and check their transaction history and balance anytime. In addition, Sharkey has call, message and task reminder functions, and with its built-in G-Sensor, it can function as a pedometer to keep track on user’s steps everyday.

Watchdata has also showcased at CARTES its new products and solutions in telecom, banking and transportation: iSIMpass-SC, a SIM-based payment solution designed specifically for iPhone series users, provides secure contactless services, such as micropayments, transport applications, banking payment, and access control for iOS users. WatchQRO, one of Watchdata’s USB token series solutions, is customised for financial users. Without any keyboard inputs, users can complete the transaction via WatchQRO’s built-in camera, automatically taking and analyzing the QR-code. Elfopass, an alternative product form of standard contactless transportation card, includes a series of fashionable mini cards.