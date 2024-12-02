Walt Disney World starts accepting Apple Pay

According to the source, the company will roll out support for Apple Pay at its Orlando, Florida resort starting with December 24, 2014. In October 2014, Disney was listed as one of Apple Pays initial partners with the expectation that all of its retail locations would also support Apples mobile payment system by Christmas.

The support for Apple Pay at Walt Disney World is part of the entertainment companys effort to accept more types of contactless payments as seen through its MyMagic+ program. With the MyMagic+ program, Disney visitors can use wearable, touch-sensitive MagicBands and cards to enter theme parks, open the door at their Disney hotel room and charge purchases of food and merchandise to their room.

Now Disney is expanding the concept with support not just for Apple Pay but for other contactless payments, including Google Wallet and contactless RFID credit cards. Apple Pay will initially work for most types of purchases, such as stores, quick service restaurants, bars and ticket sales booths. Any locations that use portable payment terminals, such as table service restaurants, are set to be added later.

Visitors to Walt Disney World will be able to tell which areas accept Apple Pay and similar payment methods by looking for an EMVCo symbol. Apple Pay is expected to make its way to the Disneyland resort in California sometime in 2015.