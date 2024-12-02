Walmart to invest in ecommerce business worldwide

Walmart has outlined its growth strategy at its annual investment community meeting, focusing on four key customer dimensions: price, assortment, experience and access.

Walmart’s investments in ecommerce and digital initiatives are estimated to range between USD 1.2 and USD 1.5 billion in fiscal year 2016, an increase from USD 1 billion estimated for the current fiscal year. Capital investments for fiscal year 2016 will range between USD 11.6 and USD 12.9 billion including the ecommerce spending, which is below the 2015 range of USD 12.5 to USD 13 billion.

The company is expected to add around 26 to 30 million net retail square feet worldwide in the same fiscal year, which is less than the anticipated 32 to 34 million square feet from the current fiscal year, in part due to accelerated ecommerce investments.

Walmart predicts its fiscal year 2016 net sales growth to be between 2% and 4% or USD 10 to USD 20 billion from last year’s USD 473.1 billion. Its capital expenditures for the current fiscal year are USD 12.5 to USD 13.0 while the forecast in February 2014 was USD 12.4 to USD 13.4 billion.