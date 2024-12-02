Walmart to establish B2B ecommerce operations in India

According to Walmart’s CEO, Krish Iyer, B2B ecommerce will be launched in Lucknow and Hyderabad first and the rolling out the facility across Walmart’s 20 stores in India will depend on the feedback and response from the two pilot programmes.

Walmart’s CEO also states that the company’s focus in India would be solely on the cash-and-carry business. He added that, at the moment, the wholesale business in India is estimated to be USD 300 billion and it is expected to become USD 600-700 billion by 2020.

The US retailer called off its six-year partnership with Bharti Enterprises in October 2013 and decided to operate wholesale stores independently in India.

Walmart acquired Bharti’s 50% stake in the wholesale joint venture. Bharti bought USD 100 million of compulsory convertible debentures held by Walmart in Cedar Support Services, a company owned and controlled by the Indian company.