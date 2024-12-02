Walmart to enter Indias ecommerce marketplace

Earlier in 2014, Walmart established a new company in India after its initial alliance with Bharti Enterprises didn’t work out. Because the Indian legislations do not allow foreign instruments, Walmart is forced to build an ecommerce marketplace.

In recent news, a speech delivered by Arvind Singhal, chairman of Technopak Advisors, at eTailing India conference and Exhibition 2014, revealed that India’s ecommerce market is expected to register 7% share of the country’s retail market, reaching USD 60 billion by 2023.