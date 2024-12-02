Walmart to acquire online apparel retailer Bonobos

The US-based department store chain continues its penetration into the ecommerce market with the purchase of Bonobos, an online apparel retailer that designs and sells its own brands of clothing for men. The merchandise will now be sold on various Walmart-owned digital platforms, including Jet.com.

Complementary to its online business, the apparel retailer also has 35 physical locations, known as Guideshops, across the US. However, Walmart has not said if it plans to sell Bonobos clothing at its brick-and-mortar locations, according to The New York Times.

Walmart has seen a 63% growth in ecommerce, as the company adopted free, two-day shipping for online orders and introduced discounts for online purchases.