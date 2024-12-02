Walmart to accept Chase Pay in-app and in-store

Walmart has plans to enable its customers to make payments via the mobile payment service online and in-app as well as in-store, by integrating Chase Pay within its own Walmart Pay QR code-based mobile payment service.

According to JPMorgan Chase, the service will launch for mobile payments at participating merchant registers and a form of payment in merchant apps later in 2016.

Walmart Pay was unveiled in December 2015 and went live for iPhone users in April 2016, before completing a nationwide rollout in July 2016.