Walmart tests in-fridge delivery service

The ‘in fridge’ delivery service will allow clients to order groceries from Walmart and have the products placed in their fridge while not at home. The retailer is testing the service in the Silicon Valley area together with August Homes, a smart lock and smart home accessories provider.

After a client places an order online, the Deliv driver will come and ring the doorbell. If no one’s home to answer, he can use a one-time password that allows him access into the house.

The client will be notified when the driver enters the home. It is also possible to survey the process through the app provided by August Homes. A final notification will be sent when the driver leaves the home and informs the customer that the door has been locked.