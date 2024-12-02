Walmart teams up with Vodafone for M-Pesa mobile wallet service

Business members of the six wholesale stores owned and operated by Walmart India will be able to make payments using M-Pesa from their mobile anywhere, anytime.

The partnership with Walmart India enables its members, including small businesses such as kiranas/resellers, to send money via their mobile phones.

Under this agreement, when a member-retailer based in any of these cities places an order with Walmart India, a Vodafone M-Pesa authorised agent will reach out to him and enable him to cash-in into his M-Pesa account.