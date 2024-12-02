Walmart sees a 50 percent surge in ecommerce sales

The company’s third-quarter earnings report released on 16 November shows that the company’s online sales grew by 50% putting it in a solid position to compete with Amazon, its biggest rival on US soil.

The announcement was followed by a surge in stock value and dividend increases.

Walmart has made strong investments in its ecommerce strategy. In 2016, the US retailer has acquired Jet.com for USD 3 billion and in 2017, acquired online apparel retailer Bonobos. Furthermore, the company has created Store No. 8, an internal venture meant to plan new online retail businesses.