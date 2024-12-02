Walmart sees 29 percent growth in Q4

That includes sales data from 2016 Jet.com acquisition, as well as online grocery sales. Walmart now has more than 35 million SKUs – more than quadruple the number Walmart had at the beginning of 2017.

More than 70% of Walmart’s traffic on Black Friday and Cyber Monday was mobile. Pickup Today, Walmart’s shop-online-and-pickup-in-stores programme, grew by 27% over 2016.

Walmart’s recent launch of free two-day shipping has already led also to growth in ecommerce sales, but the inside source didn’t offer any specific figures.