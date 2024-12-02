Walmart, Sears among top retail stores on Facebook - report

The study analysed the number of weekly Facebook likes, comments, and shares for pages from the websites of nine top US department stores and three mass merchant stores during November and December 2014.

Sears topped the list of department stores with 12,032,546 Facebook links (likes, comments, shares) for its web pages per week, followed by Kohls with 5,209,287 Facebook links per week, according to a report issued by the search engine optimisation services provider Searchmetrics. Walmart was the most popular of the three mass merchant stores analyzed with 40,312,744 Facebook links per week for its web pages during the period.

Facebook and other social networks are increasingly playing a role in product purchasing decisions as part of the growth of social commerce. This refers to the way in which social media sites support social interaction and user contributions in order to drive the online buying and selling of products and services.