Walmart, Sam`s Club use Uber, Lyft, Deliv to bring orders to customers` address

Walmart customers will be able to shop using the company’s online grocery service, then request delivery at checkout for a fee, techcrunch.com reports. The first tests will go live in June 2016 in Denver and Phoenix. In one market, Uber will be trialed, while the other will use Lyft.

Customers will place their online orders much as they would if requesting curbside pickup, and then specially trained Walmart Personal Shoppers fill those orders. These Walmart employees are trained to understand how to select the best meat and produce, and they quickly place frozen and fresh items in a designated, temperature-controlled holding area in the back of the store.

Walmart customers will be able to select the option to have their order delivered instead of opting for curbside pickup. When a Walmart shopper selects home delivery, they’ll choose a time frame, and pay an additional delivery fee of USD 7 to USD 10. This fee will help to offset the cost of using the third-party car services.

Walmart’s team will then request a driver from Uber or Lyft to come to the store using the normal mobile application. The driver picks up the already prepared order, and heads to the customer’s location. Walmart will call the customer to tell them the order is on its way.