Walmart reshuffles management to integrate offline and online operations

Walmart aims to improve global ecommerce by overseeing the technology teams for both its brick and mortar retail stores and its ecommerce business, reuters.com reports.

The online marketing efforts are also improved, as the company shifts its focus to building its websites and ecommerce offerings.

The changes announced are part of a broader push by Walmart to narrow the gap with Amazon and to give it a more dominant position in the US ecommerce. The retailer has been investing in ecommerce for the past 15 years, but it still lags far behind its rival.

The management changes come at a time when Walmart is cutting thousands of back-office jobs in an effort to focus more on ecommerce, cut costs and have more employees on the sales floor.