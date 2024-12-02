Walmart Pay to boost mobile payments

Starting next year, Chase Pay will become the first third-party digital wallet on Walmarts website and app.

Customers can pay within the app with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or Walmart gift card.

Walmart Pay was launched in December 2015 and can be used in all of the retailers 4,600 US stores.

Customers at the checkout counter must choose the payment option within the app on their smartphone, and activate the camera to scan the code at the register, Reuters reports.