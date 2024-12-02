Walmart opens new fulfillment facility in US to bolster ecommerce expansion

The new facility in Chino is the latest ecommerce fulfillment center to be added to Walmart’s growing ecommerce fulfillment network, which consists of these large new FCs, smaller ecommerce FCs, store distribution centers (DCs), more than 80 ship from store locations, and 4,500 stores across the US that serve as pickup locations for online orders, supplychainanalysis.igd.com reports.

Walmart has opened ecommerce fulfillment centers in five locations (PA, IND, GA, TX and CA). A second fulfillment center has opened in Dallas/Ft Worth in February 2016 and two more have been announced for Florida over 2017.

Building supply chain capability in online is one of Walmart’s top priorities and the dedicated fulfilment network is designed to provide shoppers with more product choice and enable faster deliveries. Walmart’s ecommerce facilities are supported by existing DCs and stores with around 30 facilities processing online orders.

As scale builds up, Walmart will work hard to optimise its picking efficiency and distribution capability to reduce operational costs and ultimately drive profitability. As well as driving supply chain capability in online, Walmart is also simplifying its operations in-store to improve the shop for customers.