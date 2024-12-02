Walmart may accept Apple Pay and other Android-based m-wallets

According to statements made by Walmart CFO Charles Holley at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference, the retail company is open to collaborating with a number of tech companies, including Apple and Android, to build the architecture for acceptance. In other words, Holley envisions Walmart using a system compatible with MCX as well as other Android-based mobile wallets, and Apple Pay.

MCX differs from Apple Pay in that it uses QR codes — which can be scanned by just about every smartphone — as opposed to NFC, which is what Apple Pay will use and which requires POS systems that support NFC and are NFC activated.

In recent news, Marriott hotels and Etsy have unveiled separately that they will provide physical and digital support for Apple`s payments service in the coming weeks.