Walmart launches Sam`s Club on JD.com to let Chinese buy imported products

Walmart Stores will also launch a two-hour delivery service from its stores in select Chinese cities on Thursday for orders placed on JD Daojia, JD.coms grocery business, reuters.com reports.

The delivery service will be available from more than 20 Walmart stores in China, and are expected to double by the end of 2016.

For the Sams Club store, Walmart will stock merchandise in JDs warehouses and use JDs same- and next- day delivery service.