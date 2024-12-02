Walmart joins ChaseNet to improve payment experience

The network covers more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the US and Sam’s Club ecommerce. ChaseNet offers businesses guaranteed, fixed-rate pricing for Chase Visa credit and debit payments for the term of the contract. Chase already processes payments for Walmart’s ecommerce channel.

Chase is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm with assets of USD 2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.