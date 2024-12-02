Walmart invests USD 50 mln in New Dada

New Dada’s network offers customers two-hour delivery on groceries ordered from Walmart stores through the JD Daojia Dada app.

The two-hour delivery service is available to customers within a 3 km radius of more than 20 Walmart stores that are currently part of the programme. The number of Walmart stores offering two-hour delivery is expected to double by the end of 2016.

News of the investment comes a day after Walmart and JD.com announced their collaboration on three new services -- Sam’s Club and Global Imports stores on JD.com, and two-hour grocery delivery through New Dada.