Walmart invests in ecommerce purchasing ModCloth

The company didnt disclose the amount it paid for ModCloth, although it is possible the price to fall between USD 51 million and USD 70 million. Walmart picked up Jet.com, ShoeBuy.com and Moosejaw in 2016.

The analyst team at Bank of America added Walmart to its US-1 List on a positive view of the ecommerce push out of Bentonville. The firm reasons thats WMTs price-earnings multiple will expand toward 19-20X as the e-commerce mix increases and price investments stoke store traffic.