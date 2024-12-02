Walmart India adds ecommerce option in all stores

Walmart India has a cash-and-carry business for its registered business members, largely small and mid-sized retailers. Following the move, members can order their merchandise online and have it delivered at their doorstep.

The retailer plans to roll out the ecommerce option in the remaining 18 stores by January 2014. Walmart India has revealed its intention to launch 50 new stores in the next five years, which will also have the online option.

The company exited its joint venture with Bharti Enterprises in October 2013. That joint venture involved running a cash-and-carry business jointly and providing expertise and support to Bharti’s own front-end retail business. Indian law allows foreign retailers to invest up to 51% in supermarkets, but this policy, drafted in 2012 when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power, is now only on paper, with the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government not in favour of it.

