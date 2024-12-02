Walmart, Google to integrate voice-based shopping

Consumers will now be able to take advantage of Walmart’s “Easy Reorder” feature through an integration with Google’s shopping service, Google Express, allowing them to shop for hundreds of thousands of Walmart products just by speaking. “Easy Reorder” understands your personal preferences based on your prior purchases and it knows the brand you use, the size you want, when you ordered last, and how often.

Google Express is also ditching its membership fees, promising free delivery across its retailers in one to three days, as long as customers’ orders are above each store’s minimum. The delivery service currently provides access to a number of important retailers, including Target, Costco, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, PetSmart, Staples, Toys R Us, Walgreens, and many others across a variety of verticals like apparel, home goods, hardware, health and personal care, sporting goods, and beauty.

While the initial integration is focused on Easy Reorder, Walmart is characterizing this as a partnership with Google because it has plans to work with the company on voice shopping in the future, according to Techcrungh. Next year, it will add support for buying groceries via voice, which customers can then pick up at the store already bagged and ready, or have delivered, depending on the availability of those checkout options.